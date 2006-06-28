Boring little notice





"

God bless you!

The regularity that

brings has given me extra confidence. Thanks to you I can live life to the full again! I will definitely recommend you to all my friends. " -

So far the timings of our posts have been a little haphazard, so we have decided to try to post a new article every Tuesday (edit: or Wednesday).On this subject, we received this lovely letter the other day -MattBlackSpeaksMrs DeFicate, Tennessee, USAGlad to be of service, ma'am.