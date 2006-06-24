Boring little notice
So far the timings of our posts have been a little haphazard, so we have decided to try to post a new article every Tuesday (edit: or Wednesday).
On this subject, we received this lovely letter the other day -
"God bless you! The regularity that MattBlackSpeaks brings has given me extra confidence. Thanks to you I can live life to the full again! I will definitely recommend you to all my friends. " - Mrs DeFicate, Tennessee, USA
Glad to be of service, ma'am.
So far the timings of our posts have been a little haphazard, so we have decided to try to post a new article every Tuesday (edit: or Wednesday).
On this subject, we received this lovely letter the other day -
"God bless you! The regularity that MattBlackSpeaks brings has given me extra confidence. Thanks to you I can live life to the full again! I will definitely recommend you to all my friends. " - Mrs DeFicate, Tennessee, USA
Glad to be of service, ma'am.
1 Comments:
" - Mrs DeFicate, Tennessee, USAGlad to be of service, ma'am
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home