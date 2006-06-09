I really, really DETEST Harry Potter.

Yes, I know it is not fashionable these days to say how much you hate Harry Potter. Better to feign ennui and move on to the Da Vinci Code.Although I harbour a little bit of antipathy for Dan Brown and his screenplays, it is mostly just for appearances. At least it keeps its target audience quiet in aeroplanes and other places I don't want to hear them talking loudly about the latest issue of TV Times or Hello ("My goodness, hasn't that Andie MacDowells put on weight", they squeal to each other, "she must be up to four stone by now. She looks absolutely terrible", before swallowing whole the sixth Subway Footlong they just found nestling in their sweaty rolls of lard).But each and every installment of Harry Bloody Potter that J K Rowling farts at the world from her enormous mansion in the sky has been an abomination. Just hearing some poor misguided soul reel off the unofficial motto of the series - "at least it's got people reading" drives me to fury. Yeah, and we could feed starving children Chicken McNuggets with ground glass and rat poison. "At least it will get them eating".